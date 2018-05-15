Witness an epic battle between dog and leaf blower in this amazing video

A dog has been filmed having a whale of a time with a leaf blower.

Stormie the dog, from Utah in the US, belongs to Tanner Hammond and is a very photogenic animal – except when she’s being blown in the face with a leaf blower.

In a video shared to Twitter by Tanner, the small pooch can be seen trying to attack the air coming from the leaf blower in slow motion.

Give my dad a leaf blower & his dog and he’ll give you a good laugh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uY0iZKaP94 — T Ham™ (@tanner_hammond7) May 13, 2018

As the air blows into her mouth she snaps at it, making for one adorable watch.

“My dad loves the slow motion videos of her and he also has a couple of funny ones of her and my cat fighting too,” said Tanner.

“She loves giving kisses to us because she’s protective, we have a ton of videos of her.”

- Press Association