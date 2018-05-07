Wingsuit flying is even more impressive when done in formation

Jeb Corliss is one of the most famous wingsuit flyers in the world, so whatever he does is worth paying attention to.

This time he’s recruited four other daredevils to fly alongside him and form an “iron cross” in the sky.

The video shows Jeb flying alongside Todd Davis, Randy Seib, Amber Forte and Espen Fadnes over Perris, California.

The five stick to a remarkably tight formation in a video that is equal parts soothing and terrifying.

Iron Cross over Skydive Perris with Todd Davis Randy Seib Amber Forte and Espen Fadnes #gopro Squirrel Mirage Containers Posted by Jeb Corliss on Monday, May 7, 2018

Jeb is famous for his death-defying stunts, such as flying past the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio and flying through a 30-metre wide opening in Tianmen Mountain.

He almost died when he crashed during a flight at Table Mountain in South Africa in 2012, ending up with two broken legs.

If you want to get a better feel for what wingsuit flying is like, you could do worse than check out this 360 video taken last year.

- Press Association