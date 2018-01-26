Will.i.am’s 'new favourite person' is Irish

American musician, Will.i.am has plenty strings to his bow.

From rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ, producer to entrepreneur, actor, and philanthropist - is there anything he can’t do?

And as we know from his role of coach on the Voice UK, he’s also very opinionated and coy about his new additions to #TeamWill.

So, to be told that you’re his ‘new favourite person’, is massive feat.

Last night he paid the compliment to, Irish personality Sinéad Burke as she tweeted this photo of them taking part in the World Economic Forum.

Sinéad, a writer, PHD candidate and an ambassador for both the ISPCC and the Irish Girl Guides, is the only Irish delegate at the world famous conference and making quite the impact.

Irish activist @minniemelange spoke at Davos on how design can help foster inclusivity. pic.twitter.com/IKsnaczYiV — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 23, 2018

So much so, that the rapper also live streamed one of her powerful speeches on Instagram to his 900K followers.

Here’s something I never thought I’d say: if you’d like to see my talk from tonight’s dinner session at Davos, visit @iamwill’s Instagram - he recorded it and streamed it to a LOT of people. #wef18 — Sinéad Burke (@minniemelange) January 24, 2018

If that isn’t #friendshipgoals, I don’t know what is.