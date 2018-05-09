Will Ferrell was at last night’s Eurovision semi-final and everyone’s confused

It’s safe to say a lot of random and bizarre things happen at the Eurovision Song Contest but Will Ferrell making an appearance is something fans just couldn’t get their head around.

In the weirdest thing so far, Will Ferrell is at #Eurovision! 😳 — Anthony Granger (@AnthonyGranger2) May 5, 2018

I still can’t get my head around the fact that Will Ferrell is at Eurovision. It just seems so odd that he’s there. — Sonia Legg (@Bubbles_legg) May 8, 2018

Bearing in mind, Israel imitated a chicken for their entry and nobody batted an eyelid.

Oh, Eurovision.

UK Journalist, Heidi Stephens spotted him in the crowd during the live shows and apparently, he’s been hanging out with the acts during rehearsals.

OMG!!! Look who just showed up to watch my rehearsal!!!! So star struck!!!! ⭐️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #WillFerrell pic.twitter.com/JW1DhkaZww — Benjamin Ingrosso (@BenjyIngrosso) May 5, 2018

Word on the street is that the Hollywood actor was introduced to the song contest 20 years ago by his Swedish wife, Viveca Paulin and has been a super-fan ever since.

Others reckon we could see a Eurovision themed movie in the near future.

So I'm guessing Will Ferrell is at Eurovision researching for his next film. #YouKnowIt — Felicity V (@midnightmagenta) May 9, 2018

'Eurovision - The Movie' is on the way according to @sweetpmac. Will Ferrell already signed up. He's even at Eurovision this week! pic.twitter.com/wHe6grfe0t — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) May 9, 2018

Eurovision: The Movie.



Starring Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen. If there's a God, then please make it happen.#Eurovision #ESC2017 — Tim Joshua (@iam_tim) May 13, 2017

Vince Vaughn as Johnny Logan or the cast of Bridesmaids as ABBA?

We’re here for it.