Will Ferrell was at last night’s Eurovision semi-final and everyone’s confused

It’s safe to say a lot of random and bizarre things happen at the Eurovision Song Contest but Will Ferrell making an appearance is something fans just couldn’t get their head around.

Bearing in mind, Israel imitated a chicken for their entry and nobody batted an eyelid.

Oh, Eurovision.

UK Journalist, Heidi Stephens spotted him in the crowd during the live shows and apparently, he’s been hanging out with the acts during rehearsals.

Word on the street is that the Hollywood actor was introduced to the song contest 20 years ago by his Swedish wife, Viveca Paulin and has been a super-fan ever since.

Others reckon we could see a Eurovision themed movie in the near future.

Vince Vaughn as Johnny Logan or the cast of Bridesmaids as ABBA?

We’re here for it.

By Anna O'Donoghue

