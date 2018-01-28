Will Ferrell returns as George W Bush to remind us he wasn’t a great president either

Will Ferrell returned to Saturday Night Live as host and brought one of his most famous sketch characters with him.



Ferrell revived the 43rd President of the United States, George W Bush, to talk about the current political climate in the US.



Comparing himself to Donald Trump, Bush claims that since "Donny Q Trump" got into office, his own approval ratings are at an all-time high.



"At this stage, I might even end up on Mount Rushmore next to Washington, Lincoln, and I wanna say...Kensington."



Finding himself suddenly "popular AF", and claiming a lot of people are saying a lot of people wish he were still president, he wanted to set the record straight.



"I just wanted to address my fellow Americans tonight and remind you guys that I was really bad - like historically not good.



"Please do not look back at my presidency and think ’this is how we do it’.



"Don’t forget we are still in two different wars that I started."







Comparing his own vice-president against the current VP, he did not hold back.



"I’ve heard some complaints about Mike Pence, but if you knew half the stuff Cheaney was up to, you’d take no cakes for gays in a heartbeat.



"Some say Mike Pence is heartless, but remember, Dick Cheaney was literally heartless - at this point, it’s just legos in there."



Top the whole thing off with a rendition of Those Were The Days with Condoleezza Rice played by the insanely good Leslie Jones and you’ve got a recipe for a classic SNL sketch.







We missed you, George...I mean Will, Will, definitely Will!



Watch the full sketch here.



