Wicklow teen pens touching song about depression and suicide

A teenager from Wicklow has written and shared a song she wrote to highlight depression and suicide in Ireland.

15-year-old Caoimhe Ní Chonchúir from Arklow wrote the song 'Disappear' after teaching herself how to play guitar and ukelele.

"She is self taught on both the guitar and ukulele, with the help of YouTube," says her dad, Seán.

She and her family hope the song helps someone who is affected by depression.

Mental health is such an important issue in Ireland and this song might touch those who feel a little out of place.

Contact Samaritans on Freephone 116 123; text 087 260 9090 or email jo@samaritans.ie