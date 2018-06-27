Wicklow attraction ranks number one in first-ever Travellers Choice awards
27/06/2018 - 12:12:00Back to Discover Home
Up to 10 million tourists land on our shores every year to sip our Guinness, visit our beautiful landscapes and delve into our history.
Sadly we are the first to jump on a plane and take in cultures from afar instead of basking in what our ‘small but mighty’ country has to offer.
Today, TripAdvisor announced the winners of its first-ever Travellers’ Choice awards, so we have a chance to see what visitors get up to when as they explore Ireland.
The awards recognise 345 experiences, tours, and activities globally, highlighting the world’s best rated experiences overall.
With the ‘Wild Wicklow’ tour ranking number one in Ireland and 10 in Europe, we were intrigued to see what other tours and activities visitors ranked.
1. Wild Wicklow Tour including Glendalough from Dublin – Dublin
Bookable from €33 per person
2. Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Dublin – Dublin
Bookable from €50 per person
3. Blarney Castle Day Trip from Dublin – Dublin
Bookable from €60 per person
4. Dublin Traditional Irish Music Pub Crawl – Dublin
Bookable from €14 per person
5. City Sightseeing Dublin Hop-On Hop-Off Tour – Dublin
Bookable from €20 per person
*Announcement* We at City Sightseeing Dublin are delighted to announce that we have finally launched our new Three Day Deluxe Ticket! This ticket offers savings of almost €50 and is available to book today! It too offers generous discounts on specific #attractions and #thingstodo in #Dublin. Read more on our website today!!!! #citysightseeingdublin #weshowyoutheworld #hoponhopoffdublin #thingstododublin #freebiefriday
6. Limerick, Cliffs of Moher, Burren and Galway Bay Rail Tour from Dublin
Bookable from €119 per person
Inis Mór..a view over Cill Rónáin looking down Galway Bay, the Burren, Inis Meáin and the Cliffs of Moher. (swipe left). #inismór #aranislands #galwaybay #theburren #cliffsofmoher #summer#beautifulday #islandwalk #view #myview #thingsisee #landscapephotography #landscape_captures #landscape_lovers #wildatlanticway #beautifulsky #raw_ireland #westofireland #ireland_passion #discoverireland
7. Dublin Historical Walking Tour – Dublin, Ireland
Bookable from €13 per person
8. The Ring of Kerry Day Trip including Killarney Lakes and National Park – Killarney
Bookable from €25 per person
“The entire world we apprehend through our senses is no more than a tiny fragment in the vastness of Nature.” - Max Planck . . Feeling the quiet vastness of Nature before diving into another four days of training in #traumainformedyoga. Blessed 🌲🌿🌱 . . Thanks @purnimayoga for being silent paparazzi and the best co-adventurer! 🙏💗 . . #killarneylakes #wonderment #thisisyoga #offthemat #yogaheals #travelyoga #nature #love #ireland
9. Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Galway – Galway
Bookable from €30 per person
10. Dublin Literary Pub Crawl – Dublin
Bookable from €14 per person
“It’s testament to the great experiences on offer in Ireland that a tour of Wild Wicklow has ranked in the world top ten, based on the reviews and ratings of its visitors,” said James Kay, A TripAdvisor spokesperson.
Join the conversation - comment here