Wicklow attraction ranks number one in first-ever Travellers Choice awards

Up to 10 million tourists land on our shores every year to sip our Guinness, visit our beautiful landscapes and delve into our history.

Sadly we are the first to jump on a plane and take in cultures from afar instead of basking in what our ‘small but mighty’ country has to offer.

Today, TripAdvisor announced the winners of its first-ever Travellers’ Choice awards, so we have a chance to see what visitors get up to when as they explore Ireland.

The awards recognise 345 experiences, tours, and activities globally, highlighting the world’s best rated experiences overall.

With the ‘Wild Wicklow’ tour ranking number one in Ireland and 10 in Europe, we were intrigued to see what other tours and activities visitors ranked.

1. Wild Wicklow Tour including Glendalough from Dublin – Dublin

Bookable from €33 per person

2. Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Dublin – Dublin

Bookable from €50 per person

3. Blarney Castle Day Trip from Dublin – Dublin

Bookable from €60 per person

4. Dublin Traditional Irish Music Pub Crawl – Dublin

Bookable from €14 per person

5. City Sightseeing Dublin Hop-On Hop-Off Tour – Dublin

Bookable from €20 per person

6. Limerick, Cliffs of Moher, Burren and Galway Bay Rail Tour from Dublin

Bookable from €119 per person

7. Dublin Historical Walking Tour – Dublin, Ireland

Bookable from €13 per person

8. The Ring of Kerry Day Trip including Killarney Lakes and National Park – Killarney

Bookable from €25 per person

9. Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Galway – Galway

Bookable from €30 per person

10. Dublin Literary Pub Crawl – Dublin

Bookable from €14 per person

“It’s testament to the great experiences on offer in Ireland that a tour of Wild Wicklow has ranked in the world top ten, based on the reviews and ratings of its visitors,” said James Kay, A TripAdvisor spokesperson.