#WhyImSingle started trending and the results are hilarious

Chat show host Jimmy Fallon asked Twitter users to reveal the reasons behind why they’re single and as you can expect the answers were amazing.

We all have dating horror stories so when this hashtag first started trending it was bound to be hilarious.

Here are some of our favourites.

Some people are just a little bit ‘different’.

Some just read the signals wrong.

Sometimes there is such a thing as too much honesty.

Remember it’s a date not an investigation.

Be a lover, not a fighter.

One liners are key.

That's different I guess.

Sometimes showing off can lead to huge failure.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

