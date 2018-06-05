Who would have thought it? The Irish have embraced 'Unpopular Opinions'

By Kyle Lehane

Unpopular opinions; everyone has them and it seem Irish Twitter users have taken the idea and run with it.

Under a new Twitter trend called 'Unpopular Opinions' you’ll find countless opinions from Irish Twitter users who are having their say on everything Irish/Ireland related.

First up; our beloved language.

It is clear people had complicated feelings about how they honestly feel about our national language.

Some people have also been giving their views on how they feel about being Irish/Ireland in general.

Even Irish Mammies have not emerged unscathed.

Others spoke of our cultural identity.

While some took issue with the GAA.

So it’s fair to say that a few ‘unpopular opinions’ won’t hold the Irish back.

