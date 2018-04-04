Who is the ‘yodelling Walmart kid’ taking over the internet?

If you’ve been on the internet over the past few days, the chances are you will have heard the dulcet tones of 11-year-old Mason Ramsey.

After being filmed giving an impromptu yodelling performance in a Walmart in the US, Mason has become a viral sensation and the meme of the moment – here’s the clip.

#MasonRamsey yodeled his way into our hearts & aisles, so we’re putting on a concert at his local Walmart to let him shine! 🎸 #YodelChallenge pic.twitter.com/3TG8IO8zr1 — Walmart (@Walmart) April 3, 2018

Filmed by a shopper in Harrisburg, Illinois, Mason’s ethereal warbling has now been shared hundreds of thousands of times and seen by millions of people across the globe.

Now a meme, Mason’s performance has inspired copycat yodellers, entertaining dubbing and even remarkably listenable remixes.

There should probably be some sort of law prohibiting this pic.twitter.com/LGS38MQ87f — lowercase (@lowercase464) April 1, 2018

So, who is Mason Ramsey?

Well first off, aside from “Walmart boy” or “yodelling Walmart kid”, he’s also known by the stage name Lil Hank Williams.

The name is a nod to Hank Williams Senior, the original singer of Lovesick Blues, the song Mason is heard singing in Walmart.

Mason, or Lil Hank, is from Golconda, Illinois, and has been singing since he was three and with some success too, reaching the semi-finals of the Kentucky Opry talent search in 2013 aged just six.

Mason reappeared at the same competition aged nine and it turns out this isn’t the first time he’s been spotted doing his thing in Walmart.

According to Clevver News, Mason is well known in his hometown for the off the cuff supermarket performances.

Since rising to viral fame though, Mason has opened a Twitter and Instagram account to communicate with his fans.

In a matter of two days since being created, the accounts already have over 100,000 followers apiece.

I just want to thank everyone for all the support! pic.twitter.com/pvGamrywwD — Mason Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) April 3, 2018

As well as sharing photos and greetings with his fans, the accounts also serve as a way for Mason to share more of his wonderful song covers.

little hank. #blues A post shared by Mason Ramsey (@lilhankwilliams) on Apr 1, 2018 at 8:51am PDT

What a kid.