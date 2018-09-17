Which of these recommended hangover cures would you try?

Back to Alcohol Discover Home

We all have at least one go-to hangover cure that is used when we’re feeling less-than-perky.

From junk food to green juice, people have been taking to Twitter to discuss their favourite cures that lift them out of their headachey state.

Here are the strangest cures that people recommend.

1. Work it off.

2. This person uses orange juice to pep them up.

Tired Coffee GIF by Matt Cutshall - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Try this concoction as needed.

4. Adding alcohol to your hangover cure is not recommended.

Disgusted The Fox And The Hound GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. You could try this amazing bagel?

6. Cheese is necessary on a hangover.

Cheese GIF by Nicolette Groome - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The Scots have it right.

8. Hot wings are the way to go.

Food Porn Wings GIF by Checkers & Rally's - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Yakult cures all.

10. Lastly, this amazing answer.

Bacon GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Health, Hangover, UK, Drinking, Hangover, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover