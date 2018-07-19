Which animal would you have as your pal if they suddenly had human intelligence?

Pets are great, there’s no question about that, but imagine if you could communicate with them on a human level.

Such dreams of animal companionship were discussed on Reddit, with users of the website sharing the animal they would most value as a personal pal, a creature “that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it”, thanks to a question from inormallylurk42345.

Here are 12 of the best, from fly to elephant, crow to cat.

1. Megalodon

“megalodon so i can roam the seas and become ocean king or whatever my destiny is” – ACGT030188

2. Red panda

Comment from discussion 1n1billionAZNsay’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?"

3. Elephant

“An elephant. I feel like it’d be nice company.” – BaconCharizard

4. Bear

Comment from discussion SlothyTheSloth’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?"

5. Crow

“One crow, he’d quickly take over the crow world and do my bidding.” – lunos7

6. House cat

Comment from discussion DrunkenOni’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?"

7. An insect

“Maybe a Queen Bee or Queen Ant or some other insect with a hive mentality. Take over other hives and eventually the world.” – scoyne15

8. Dragon

Comment from discussion scatteredloops’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?"

9. Velociraptor

“A velociraptor, because IRL Philosoraptor.” – nolo_me

10. Orca

Comment from discussion Gantai9248’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?"

11. Housefly

“A housefly or mosquito, I’ll be a champion at poker.” – Kash_Rhal

12. Gorilla

Comment from discussion rosmarienus’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?"

- Press Association