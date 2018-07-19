Which animal would you have as your pal if they suddenly had human intelligence?
19/07/2018
Pets are great, there’s no question about that, but imagine if you could communicate with them on a human level.
Such dreams of animal companionship were discussed on Reddit, with users of the website sharing the animal they would most value as a personal pal, a creature “that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it”, thanks to a question from inormallylurk42345.
Here are 12 of the best, from fly to elephant, crow to cat.
1. Megalodon
“megalodon so i can roam the seas and become ocean king or whatever my destiny is” – ACGT030188
2. Red panda
3. Elephant
“An elephant. I feel like it’d be nice company.” – BaconCharizard
4. Bear
5. Crow
“One crow, he’d quickly take over the crow world and do my bidding.” – lunos7
6. House cat
7. An insect
“Maybe a Queen Bee or Queen Ant or some other insect with a hive mentality. Take over other hives and eventually the world.” – scoyne15
8. Dragon
9. Velociraptor
“A velociraptor, because IRL Philosoraptor.” – nolo_me
10. Orca
11. Housefly
“A housefly or mosquito, I’ll be a champion at poker.” – Kash_Rhal
12. Gorilla
