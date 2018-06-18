Where’s my supersuit? – Man dressed as Frozone surprises Incredibles II audience

A student has delighted a Texas cinema audience by dressing up as a character from The Incredibles.

As movie fans watched trailers before the Pixar film’s long-awaited sequel, Eric Roberson, 20, entered the cinema dressed as Frozone, shouting: “Honey, where’s my supersuit?”

The music education student at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville planned the good-natured prank with friends, including Nathan Guillory who filmed the moment.

In a video posted to YouTube by Eric, he can be seen entering the cinema and saying the famous Frozone line to the joy of those already waiting.

“The reaction of the crowd was a bunch of laughter mainly after the video had ended,” said Eric. “There wasn’t a bunch of people in the theatre since we arrived earlier but I think everyone was trying to figure out what was going on cause I started saying it as I was walking in before anyone could see me.”

The video has since received over 270,000 retweets and a bunch of replies quoting Frozone’s wife, who has “misplaced” the superhero’s suit in the film.

Others tagged the man who played Frozone: Samuel L Jackson.

Please tell me someone replied with an emphatic "Why do you need to know?"



Have you seen this, @SamuelLJackson ??? — Mary Geary (@neojedigoddess) June 16, 2018

This isn’t the first time the suit (which he bought on Amazon) has helped Eric go viral.

“I went viral back in October for Halloween when I wore the suit on campus and someone else recorded me.”

The fame isn’t going to his head though.

“My phone is going crazy with notifications though I try to be pretty cool and follow and message some of the people back so I’m not just blowing off all the ‘fans’ but I definitely have to put my phone on do not disturb sometimes.”

