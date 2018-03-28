When you’re live on Facebook talking all things GAA and your mam comments on the stream

Nowadays all of your aunts, uncles, elderly neighbours and even grandparents are on the auld ‘Book Face’.

Continuously tagging you in the most random competitions, sharing good luck threads and commenting on every photo of you, ever.

via GIPHY

Bless their hearts.

But for Eamon Fennell, things went a little too far when his mam thought that the best way to contact him would be to join/comment on the GAA Official Facebook live stream, where he featured as a panelist.

“My mams comment on the @officialgaa Facebook Live feed, is the exact reason why you should always answer the phone to your parents when they have a social media account,” the Inter-county footballer posted on Twitter along with a screenshot of her comment.

My mams comment on the @officialgaa Facebook Live feed, is the exact reason why you should always answer the phone to your parents, when they have a social media account 🙈 pic.twitter.com/YwHDPmh22S — EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) March 27, 2018

And for those on the edge of their seats, Eamon walked Ben straight afterward, in the fear that she’d download Instagram if he didn't.

I'm worried she'll download Instagram if I don't — EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) March 27, 2018

Nothing like an Irish mammy.