When worlds collide: Hip hop and circus combine for Cork Midsummer Festival

Dance-theatre and hip hop collectives from at home and abroad will come together to create ground-breaking new performances at this year's Cork Midsummer Festival.

To celebrate 250 years of circus, the popular arts festival will host the Irish premiere of hip hop/circus fusion Union Black at Neptune Stadium from June 15-17.

Created for Cork, Union Black features critically-acclaimed hip hop collective Far From The Norm as well as dancers and artists from Crying Out Loud (UK), Le Plus Petit Cirque Du Monde (France) and Subtopia (Sweden).

"This is an incredible new show for Cork, created especially for the Festival," said Lorraine Maye, Cork Midsummer Festival Director.

"Exploring football culture and politics, Union Black is an exhilarating experience — from the amazing footwork, to the physical floor routines, to the skill of the Chinese pole.

"By commissioning shows like Union Black and hosting other great circus inspired events, we are showcasing ground-breaking and innovative work, building new partnerships, and ensuring that the circus artform is celebrated and cherished."

Union Black. Pic: Clare Keogh

As part of the festival, there will be a hip hop takeover at UCC, supported by UCC Creative, involving Cork dance troupe and 2018 winners of Ireland's Got Talent, RDC.

The family-friendly takeover, Can I Kick It? Yes You Can!, will see free live performances at the University's Devere Hall and outdoor amphitheatre on June 16 from 1pm-5pm.

The event, hosted by Red FM's Stevie G, features dancers, rappers, singers and musicians.

Cork Midsummer Festival, running from June 15-24, will feature a host of circus-related events. You can check out the full programme of events here.