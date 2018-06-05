What’s the one thing people always say when they find out what your job is?
05/06/2018 - 16:26:00Back to Twitter Discover Home
Can you normally guess the conversation that follows when you tell people what you do for a job?
It seems that for a lot of workers – from DJs and actors to writers and scientists – there’s a certain patter which always occurs.
Now, a whole load of people are detailing their interactions on Twitter, with each tweet leading to a similar tale.
The DJ
"What do you do?"— Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) June 5, 2018
"I'm a DJ."
"What kind of music do you play?"
"It depen..."
"I bet you play loads of Drake, don't you? He's brilliant isn't he?"
"Actually..."
"I've always thought I could do be a DJ - looks like fun."
"Oh, it is."
"Can't be that hard. Could you teach me?" https://t.co/fCEwxkN0p9
The actor
“What do you do?"— Samuel West (@exitthelemming) June 5, 2018
"I'm an actor."
"Oh, have I seen you in anything?”
“I don’t know, have you? https://t.co/038dnLz4gs
The writer
'What do you do?'— Judith Flanders (@JudithFlanders) June 5, 2018
'I'm a writer.'
'Oh, wow, I've always wanted to write. I think I'd be really good at it. I've got a million stories. I'm sure you could use one of them. Let me tell you about the time I got stuck in a lift. When I have the time to write that's definitely the...' https://t.co/jt4laCxPGk
The book editor
“What do you do?"— Emily Hughes 🦔 (@emilyhughes) June 4, 2018
"I'm in book publishing."
"Oh great, have you ever thought about giving people the ebook for free when they buy the physical book? You should do that. Also books are too expensive so I only shop on amazon." https://t.co/W5p272XDNT
A crime reporter
"What do you do?"— EK (@EllenKilloran) June 4, 2018
"I'm a crime reporter."
"Oh great, I'm going to talk nonstop for the next two hours about noir movies you should watch in order to be a better reporters and assume you haven't seen any of them" https://t.co/CImqOqYGmA
The film critic
“What do you do?”— Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) June 4, 2018
“I’m a film critic.”
“Oh, THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION is the best movie of all time” https://t.co/GcopYwknlk
The theologian
“What do you do?”— Tara Isabella Burton (@NotoriousTIB) June 4, 2018
“I’m a theologian.”
“Oh. LET ME TELL YOU WHY RELIGION IS A LIE AND DUMB” https://t.co/74PzayTqZv
The academic: religious studies
"What do you do?"— Joel Bordeaux 🌹 (@JoelBordeaux) June 4, 2018
"I'm an academic. Religious Studies."
"Oh. So which religion is the best?" https://t.co/zRkzMI4g1Y
The sociologist
“What do you do?”— Rick Moore (@prairiedogking) June 4, 2018
“I’m a sociologist.”
“Analyze me! Analyze me!” https://t.co/Lr0B81XkeQ
The psychologist
“What do you do?“— 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚑 𝙶𝚛𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚜 (@JoshuaGrubbsPhD) June 3, 2018
“I’m a psychology professor“
“Oh, so you can like, read minds and stuff“
“No, not really, I am mostly a researcher.“
“Oh, so what do you research?“
“Pornograph…. You know what, yes, yes I do read minds. Let’s talk about that.“ https://t.co/3XwY8MVZGo
and … Walter White
"What do you do?"— Chemjobber (@Chemjobber) June 1, 2018
"Chemistry"
"Really? What kind of chemistry?"
"Organic synthesis"
"Oh, what's that?"
"It's making new molecules that are mostly made of carbon"
"Uhhh, what?"
"Drugs - I make drugs. I live in a RV. I am Walter White"
If it all sounds a bit familiar, @ChemJobber explained he was riffing off the “where are you from meme” when he started his job conversation. Start here to keep exploring…
“Where are you from?”— Rachael Lallensack (@rlallensack) June 1, 2018
“Wisconsin!”
“Where in Wisconsin?”
“Elkhart Lake!”
“What’s that by?”
“Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, etc”
“Uh...”
“Jk, I’m from Milwaukee. When I was born, I shotgunned a Miller Lite as a nurse handed me to my mom who is a brick of sharp cheddar cheese.” https://t.co/JGO3ou0fWJ
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here