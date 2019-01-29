What you need to know about Sally Rooney – the Irish author up for a Costa Book Of The Year Award
You may have already read Normal People by Sally Rooney, and if not, you’ll likely have spotted its distinctive pea-green jacket in bookshop windows, or peeping out of a friend’s bag before they nudge it into your hands and say, ‘This is great – you have to read it.’
It’s the book that’s sent Rooney’s already highly successful writing career stratospheric, and tonight, alongside four other Costa prize winners (Normal People has already come out top in the ‘novel’ category), it’s up for the prestigious 2018 Costa Book Of The Year Award.
The judges called the book – which tracks the on-off relationship between Irish secondary school students, Marianne and Connell as they navigate sex, secrets, peer pressure, class and the strange transformations inherent in growing up – “a trailblazing novel about modern life and love that will electrify any reader.”
For committed fans and those new to Rooney’s literary charms alike, here’s what you need to know about the incredibly talented author…
Rooney, 27, was born in 1991 in Castlebar, Co Mayo, and studied English at Trinity College, Dublin, where she’s still based.
She’s written two novels, Conversations With Friends and Normal People, as well as a number of short stories, articles and essays for the likes of the New Yorker, Granta, and the London Review Of Books.
Aged 15, she joined a local writing group, but didn’t particularly enjoy or much see the point of school. She told The Guardian: “I don’t respond to authority very well.”
novelists are given too much cultural prominence. I know you could point out they're really not given a lot of prominence but... it's still too much— Sally Rooney (@sallyrooney) August 8, 2018
It took her just three months to write Conversations With Friends, which tackles a romantic quadrangle of sorts between two university friends, and an older couple they take an avid interest in.
Rooney’s been called the ‘Salinger for the Snapchat generation’ and a ‘novelist of the Instagram age’. Also, she doesn’t use speech marks to denote dialogue – although her dialogue has been one of the most praised aspects of her prose, which many put it down to the fact she was on the debate team at university. She won the 2013 European University Debating Championships.
She’s been outspoken when it comes to politics. Her parents are socialist, and Rooney has spoken about her own Marxist beliefs, while the impact, particularly on young people, of the 2008 financial crash trills in the background of her writing.
She is the youngest author to date to win the Costa Novel Award and the Waterstones Book of the Year. She is also the youngest-ever winner of the Sunday Times PFD Young Writer of the Year Award, which she won for Conversations With Friends in 2017.
Talking of awards, Rooney’s short story Mr Salary was shortlisted for the Sunday Times EFG short story award, Conversations With Friends got a shortlist nod for the Dylan Thomas Prize and the Rathbones Folio Prize, while Normal People was also long listed for the Man Booker and nabbed the Novel of the Year prize at the An Post Irish Book Awards.
Normal People is being adapted for TV and is set to appear on the BBC, with Rooney writing the screenplay and Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson (of Room fame) directing. Meanwhile, Rooney is still editor of literary magazine, The Stinging Fly.
The 2018 Costa Book Award winners – one of which will be named 2018 Costa Book of the Year at Tuesday’s awards do – are:
Costa First Novel Award: The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
Costa Novel Award: Normal People by Sally Rooney
Costa Biography Award: The Cut Out Girl by Bart van Es
Costa Poetry Award: Assurances by J.O. Morgan
Costa Children’s Book Award: The Skylarks’ War by Hilary McKay
The Book Of The Year award will add £30,000 (€34.5k) to the £5,000 (€5.75k) prize they received for their category victories. The winner will be announced at around 7.30pm.
