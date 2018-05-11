What will the weather be like for the weekend?

After the glorious sunshine of the May Bank Holiday weekend and the torrential rain of Friday morning, can we expect any good news regarding the weather?

Well, the rain seems to be (mostly) gone with Friday night expected to remain dry and clear.

Met Éireann say there is a risk of the occasional shower with a higher potential of showers developing in the south later in the night.

There is good news for those of you with plans for Saturday morning as it will be bright and sunny.

As the day progresses, however, showers are set to become widespread and heavy.

Night time should see some dry spells return on Saturday, but temperatures will dip with lows of two to five degrees.

Sunday looks set to follow a similar pattern to Saturday, according to the national forecaster.

A bright start will give way to showers in the afternoon, but it should be warm with temperatures reaching a high of 14 degrees.

Sunday evening will once again be dry but Met Éireann says we are for another cold night.

Best to keep the brolly close at hand...