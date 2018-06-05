What do you do? The question so annoying it’s spawned a meme

What do you do?

Answering that question should be simple but, as many who have spent some time in a profession will attest, it’s often not as easy as it seems.

The workplace always crops up in the same old questions and cliches – so much so that the frustration it causes has now spawned a meme.

Here’s 18 professions and some things you probably shouldn’t say to them.

1. Actors

"What do you do?"

"I'm an actor."

"Act-RESS."

"😶"

"What would I know you from?"

"I have no idea."

"What have you been in? List some things you've been in."

"No."

"Seriously, what have you been in? I know your face."

[Lists things I've been in, dying inside]

"No. Nope. No. No." https://t.co/a1uOyR9C3w — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) June 5, 2018

2. Actresses

“What do you do?"

"I'm an actor."

"Oh, have I seen you in anything?”

“I don’t know, have you? https://t.co/038dnLz4gs — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) June 5, 2018

3. Canadian actors

“What do you do?”

I’m an actor.



“Have you been in anything I know?”

Probably not. I mainly work on -



“You’ll be successful someday.”

I actually have a Canadian Screen Awa -



“Can I take a picture of you?”

But you don’t know who I -



“It’s for my kids.”

Do you even -



📸 https://t.co/b8WJ2umwX3 — Natasha Negovanlis (@natvanlis) June 5, 2018

4. Librarians

“What do you do?”

“I’m a librarian.”

“You know libraries are going extinct, right? You can find everything on Google now.”

“Google won’t find your dead body.” https://t.co/6Wwim1HLT4 — adrianne (but not rocky’s) (@adriannemkarpo) June 5, 2018

5. Poets

“What do you do?”

“I’m a poet.”

“But as your job?”

“Yes.”

“But how do you make a living?”

“I—“

“Ohhhh you should write a poem about THIS!!!” https://t.co/URKNEjnVkR — Sarah Kay (@kaysarahsera) June 5, 2018

6. Disability rights activists

“What do you do?”

“I’m a disability rights activist.”

“Oh cool. I’ve always cared so much about special needs people. If I was differently abled don’t know how I’d live. You’re really inspiring.” https://t.co/jGse8i3FdG — Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) June 5, 2018

7. Rabbis

“What do you do?”

“I’m a rabbi.”

“Oh. Well, I had lobster two days ago and I’m still mad about this thing that happened at my bar mitzvah and here’s something I just learned about the Holocaust and, you know, I don’t believe in God.”

“Um, Ok. Pass the guacamole?” https://t.co/mYmwmOTtCu — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 5, 2018

8. Theologians

“What do you do?”

“I’m a theologian.”

“Oh. LET ME TELL YOU WHY RELIGION IS A LIE AND DUMB” https://t.co/74PzayTqZv — Tara Isabella Burton (@NotoriousTIB) June 4, 2018

9. Film critics

“What do you do?”

“I’m a film critic.”

“Oh, THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION is the best movie of all time” https://t.co/GcopYwknlk — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) June 4, 2018

10. Food writers

“What do you do?”

“I’m a food writer”

“Cool you’re a restaurant critic!”

“No, I’m a food writer.”

“I can’t believe I met a restaurant critic!”

“No, I’m a food writer.”

“You should review my college friend’s restaurant in Indiana! She puts cranberries in the salad!” https://t.co/QRmfp4h8i4 — your friend Helen (@hels) June 5, 2018

11. Sports writers

“What do you do?”

“I’m a sportswriter.”

“You get all those free tickets?”

“Well, it’s like ...”

“Can you get me free tickets?”

“No, it’s ...”

“Can you get two for me and my brother?” https://t.co/CzGtADukFZ — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) June 5, 2018

12. YouTubers

"What do you do?”

“Im a youtuber”

“Thats not work”

“Yes it is”

“Do you actually earn money?”

“Yes”

“How much money?”

“..”

“How much a month?”

“..Id rather not talk about that”

“Must be a lot. Im gonna make a channel then if its that easy!!!”



Every taxi ride I ever take https://t.co/7jn6PnNwbz — GABRIELLA ✨ (@velvetgh0st) June 5, 2018

13. Female hosts of TV shows about science

"What do you do?"



"I host a TV show about science."



"So you're like a female Bill Nye?"



"No...not exactly."



"Or a female Dr Karl? Or a female Attenborough?"



"..."



"Female Brian Cox?"



"I'm an actual woman who is just herself and presents science topics on TV... as herself." https://t.co/PqDNS4uu7v — Lee Constable (@Constababble) June 3, 2018

14. Paleontologists

"What do you do?"



"Paleontology"



"So you're Ross from Friends?"



"I've never heard that before."



"Is your work like Jurassic Park?"



"It is exactly like Jurassic Park. I train Velociraptors for a living. I was born on Isla Nublar." https://t.co/66rjjPn7af — Shaena Montanari (@DrShaena) June 4, 2018

15. Sociologists

“What do you do?”



“I’m a sociologist.”



“Analyze me! Analyze me!” https://t.co/Lr0B81XkeQ — Rick Moore (@prairiedogking) June 4, 2018

16. Clothing designers

"What do you do?"

I design clothing.

"What kind of clothes?"

Streetwear.

"What's that?"

I don't know either.

"What's the name of your brand?"

The Hundreds

"Never heard of it. Is it like Supreme?"

OK.

"Can you get me Supreme?"

Hold this knife.

"Why?"

I'm gonna run into it. https://t.co/TzjvgRRRGr — Bobby Hundreds (@bobbyhundreds) June 5, 2018

17. Social media workers

“What do you do?”

“I’m a director of social media.”

“So you tweet all day?”

“Well no, there’s way more to...”

“What’s your favorite Vine?”

“See we spend a lot of time strateg...”

“Can you get me verified?”

“*blank stare*” https://t.co/M0EssOG9Ug — Justin Karp (@jskarp) June 5, 2018

18. Freelance journalists

"What do you do?"

"I'm a freelance journalist."

"Oh I'm jealous, funemployment is the best."

"I am constantly working."

"I'm sure you'll find a job some day. Maybe try starting with an internship!" https://t.co/SRPaAtGoMo — Susie Cagle (@susie_c) June 5, 2018

- Press Association