What crappy weather - Portaloos are bearing the brunt of Storm Ali

The effects of Storm Ali have been felt throughout the country today, with many trees knocked down and roads blocked.

However, the weather conditions have brought some light-hearted moments as well.

Portaloos are bearing the brunt of the severe weather conditions, leading to both travel interruptions and hilarious photo moments.

One mobile loo caused disruption to the Luas at Harbourmaster Place in Dublin earlier this morning.

Organisers at the National Ploughing championship said they deeply regret the decision to cancel the festival today but it had to be made for safety reasons.

One group of lads didn’t let this news stop them from making the most out of a crappy situation.

Some are powering on through the storm, not leaving till the job gets done.

The National Ploughing Championships is cancelled for the first time in its history since 1931. #StormAli is so strong my reports are live from a portoloo. @NewstalkFM @IvanYatesNT @PatKennyNT #Ploughing18 pic.twitter.com/TF0Kk1fMeX — Henry McKean (@HenryMcKean) September 19, 2018

