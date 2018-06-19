What are the best six seconds in music? Debate rages online
We all have our favourite song, so when BBC Radio 6 asked Twitter users what they believed was the best six seconds of music ever recorded people weren’t shy about what they thought.
🎶🎶 What are the best 6 seconds in the history of recorded music?— BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 17, 2018
People had a range of opinions, so here are some of the best that we found.
Some picked fan favourites.
The 1st keyboard sequence of toto‘s africa— Tässchen Kuchen (@maronivie) June 17, 2018
Others remembered songs used in chocolate adverts.
When the gorilla starts playing the drums in "In the air tonight". Goosebumps!— Rosalyn Graney (@RosalynGraney) June 17, 2018
Catchy pop songs seemed popular.
Saxophone at the start of Run Away With Me https://t.co/7J1qDmBZXh— jasmine 🐣 (@jasmineeec) June 18, 2018
Teen angst was also a popular choice.
Opening to Smells Like Teen Spirit— Rich (@richbow9) June 17, 2018
Iconic movies got a mention.
Opening to eye of the tiger pic.twitter.com/9guUtQ4lmp— Ferra Castra Camping (@FerraCastra) June 18, 2018
While some used the opportunity to diss music artists.
The last 6 seconds of any Ed Sheeran song.— Benjamin Green (@greenbenjamin) June 17, 2018
