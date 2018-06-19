What are the best six seconds in music? Debate rages online

We all have our favourite song, so when BBC Radio 6 asked Twitter users what they believed was the best six seconds of music ever recorded people weren’t shy about what they thought.

🎶🎶 What are the best 6 seconds in the history of recorded music? — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 17, 2018

People had a range of opinions, so here are some of the best that we found.

Some picked fan favourites.

The 1st keyboard sequence of toto‘s africa — Tässchen Kuchen (@maronivie) June 17, 2018

Others remembered songs used in chocolate adverts.

When the gorilla starts playing the drums in "In the air tonight". Goosebumps! — Rosalyn Graney (@RosalynGraney) June 17, 2018

Catchy pop songs seemed popular.

Saxophone at the start of Run Away With Me https://t.co/7J1qDmBZXh — jasmine 🐣 (@jasmineeec) June 18, 2018

Teen angst was also a popular choice.

Opening to Smells Like Teen Spirit — Rich (@richbow9) June 17, 2018

Iconic movies got a mention.

Opening to eye of the tiger pic.twitter.com/9guUtQ4lmp — Ferra Castra Camping (@FerraCastra) June 18, 2018

While some used the opportunity to diss music artists.