What are the best six seconds in music? Debate rages online

Back to Twitter Discover Home

We all have our favourite song, so when BBC Radio 6 asked Twitter users what they believed was the best six seconds of music ever recorded people weren’t shy about what they thought.

People had a range of opinions, so here are some of the best that we found.

Some picked fan favourites.

Others remembered songs used in chocolate adverts.

Catchy pop songs seemed popular.

Teen angst was also a popular choice.

Iconic movies got a mention.

While some used the opportunity to diss music artists.
KEYWORDS: Twitter, Music, Best six seconds, BBC Radio

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover