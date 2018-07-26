‘What am I gonna do? Say no?’ An old Drake tweet is spawning perfect new memes

Canadian rapper Drake has been hitting the headlines for his new album Scorpion… but he’s all over social media for a different reason.

A tweet from 2012 has resurfaced on Twitter and instantly turned into a meme. The ambiguous message simply reads: “What am I gonna do? Say no?”

It was never revealed what Drake was talking about when he posted the tweet, but six years later it’s providing some excellent laughs on social media.

Here are 10 of the best examples of things you could never say no to.

1. Drake could be inspiration for disobeying your parents.

Club Penguin: Do you have your parents permission?



Me at 10 years old: https://t.co/4aRib9GwHj — Av (@Dazkys) July 24, 2018

2. This person has no regard for TV licensing laws.

when BBC iPlayer asks if I have a tv license to carry on watching https://t.co/fTRh9mR7CZ — zainab 🍒 (@zai_etc) July 24, 2018

3. Who would say no to a night out?

When your mates ask if you wanna go pub https://t.co/6LAZgmv4sK — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) July 23, 2018

4. You could never refuse great cooking.

*when your nani puts more food on your plate without asking you* https://t.co/KomplMzQvE — nikhil (@thenikhilkapur) July 24, 2018

5. The tweet could hide the pain of a terrible haircut.

6. Remember to drink responsibly!

me: ugh I've got to stop drinking



literally anyone: take a shot with me



me: https://t.co/BS4afAcHv7 — matt💫 (@MattShaffer11th) July 26, 2018

7. Who reads the terms and conditions?

when a website asks if I have read the terms and conditions https://t.co/Xv6qMqXJQA — ☾ divya (@itsdivyag) July 25, 2018

8. Never say no to holding cute animals.

Anyone with a small animal: would you like to hold him?

Me: https://t.co/wsKPAFdUwp — Thomas Dugan (@thomasdoogs) July 25, 2018

9. Food is the answer to all arguments.

Me: *Is upset with my parents*

Them: Wanna go get something to eat?



Me: https://t.co/zM0YsmvqIQ — (AR-EE-UH) (@ryhiarstevenson) July 25, 2018

10. Lastly, this tempting offer.

When someone asks me if I want the last slice of a pizza https://t.co/t7KUHOq88h — Jahanvi (@intrinsiclutter) July 25, 2018

- Press Association