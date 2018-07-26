‘What am I gonna do? Say no?’ An old Drake tweet is spawning perfect new memes

Canadian rapper Drake has been hitting the headlines for his new album Scorpion… but he’s all over social media for a different reason.

A tweet from 2012 has resurfaced on Twitter and instantly turned into a meme. The ambiguous message simply reads: “What am I gonna do? Say no?”

Sad Music Video GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

It was never revealed what Drake was talking about when he posted the tweet, but six years later it’s providing some excellent laughs on social media.

Here are 10 of the best examples of things you could never say no to.

1. Drake could be inspiration for disobeying your parents.

2. This person has no regard for TV licensing laws.

Liz Hurley Shrug GIF by The Royals on E! - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Who would say no to a night out?

4. You could never refuse great cooking.

Wreck-It Ralph Eating GIF by Walt Disney Studios - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The tweet could hide the pain of a terrible haircut.

6. Remember to drink responsibly!

Rosamund Pike Drinking GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Who reads the terms and conditions?

8. Never say no to holding cute animals.

Hamster GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Food is the answer to all arguments.

10. Lastly, this tempting offer.

Pizza GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Entertainment, Music, World, Social, Drake, UK, Drake, Meme, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

