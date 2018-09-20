Wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water: Trump becomes a meme

“This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water.”

These are the words of US president Donald Trump, as he shared a video message with his country in the wake of the turmoil and destruction caused by Hurricane Florence.

Trump’s comment on water’s wetness has, unsurprisingly, set tongues wagging and keys clacking on Twitter, where many thought they’d jump on the bandwagon – here’s eight of the best examples.

1. Rain is wet too

2. When the rain stops, the wetness stops

3. Drinking gets you drunk

4. Sand is sandy

5. Coffee is hot

6. Water is a molecule

7. Isn’t wind just the windiest?

One of the strangest memes, from the standpoint of memes.

- Press Association
