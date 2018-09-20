Wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water: Trump becomes a meme
20/09/2018 - 16:11:00Back to Donald Trump Discover Home
“This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water.”
These are the words of US president Donald Trump, as he shared a video message with his country in the wake of the turmoil and destruction caused by Hurricane Florence.
September 18, 2018
Trump’s comment on water’s wetness has, unsurprisingly, set tongues wagging and keys clacking on Twitter, where many thought they’d jump on the bandwagon – here’s eight of the best examples.
1. Rain is wet too
This rain today is some of the wettest I've seen from the standpoint of water. pic.twitter.com/SuppftdCQW— 🐝 Mark Joseph Kremer 🐝 #FBR (@MarkJKremer) September 20, 2018
2. When the rain stops, the wetness stops
It's Wednesday and finally, the rains have stopped.— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) September 19, 2018
Happy Dry Hump Day, everybody!
Today is one of the driest we've ever seen, from the standpoint of air.
3. Drinking gets you drunk
The drunkest I’ve been from the standpoint of liquor— Cyn Tizzle (@Cyntizzle) September 19, 2018
4. Sand is sandy
Venice beach is one of the sandiest beaches we have seen, from the standpoint of sand.— Gideon Emery (@gideonemery) September 19, 2018
5. Coffee is hot
This coffee is hot—one of the hottest cups I’ve ever had from the standpoint of coffee— Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) September 19, 2018
6. Water is a molecule
Hurricane Florence had the wettest water in history from the standpoint of two parts hydrogen mixing with one part oxygen to create something we have never seen in America before. It is called H2O and is very dangerous!— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) September 19, 2018
7. Isn’t wind just the windiest?
Today is the windiest day from the standpoint of wind.— Lynn Ruane (@SenLynnRuane) September 19, 2018
One of the strangest memes, from the standpoint of memes.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here