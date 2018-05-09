Wet wipes may soon be banned, so here’s some alternative ways to take your make-up off

Most people will have a pack of wet wipes stashed in their bathroom or bag. It’s the perfect quick fix for almost anything – wiping stains, mopping up spills and, of course, removing make-up.

Unfortunately, we’ve got some bad news for you. Soon, you won’t be able to reach for a wipe in a fit of desperation, as they are set to be banned over the next couple of decades.

What’s the problem?

So stressed out at the thought of a ban on wet wipes... sad I know but I use them ALL the time 😖 — Amber ♎ (@amberwhitlock96) May 8, 2018

Wipes contain non-biodegradable plastic, meaning they can’t be recycled. Even worse, many people chuck them down the loo, which is one of the main reasons sewers get blocked. They contribute to fatbergs – huge obstacles that clog pipes and sewers.

The proposed ban will be a positive step for the environment, but is bad news for anyone who relies on make-up wipes at the end of a long day.

Are make-up wipes even that good for your skin?

I know those baby wipes are really easy to use, but don’t use them to take off makeup. They are bad for your skin. — BAILY🌬 (@DuceBaily) April 19, 2014

In short; no. Many of us make the mistake of using a wipe, applying moisturiser and going to bed feeling smug that we’ve been adult enough to take our make-up off.

Unfortunately, this isn’t quite good enough. Make-up wipes don’t actually remove all the grime from the day. Unless you’ve properly washed your face in the sink, chances are there’s a whole lot of dirt left on your skin – which moisturising afterwards will just push further in, increasing the likelihood of spots or blackheads.

So what should you actually use?

As make-up wipes will soon become an impossibility, it’s a chance for you to overhaul your routine and start cleaning your skin a little bit better.

Luckily, it’s not like the alternatives are going to cost you an arm and a leg. Cotton pads are cheap and environmentally friendly as they are biodegradable, and should be your new go-to. First, wash your face with your normal face wash, and then douse a cotton pad with cleanser. Something simple and cheap like micellar water (this Garnier version costs just £1.99) can be used to take your make-up off and cleanse your face.

If you’re not a beauty guru addicted to triple cleansing, this is all you need to do – you can moisturise and go to bed happy that your skin (and the environment) is doing a little bit better.

What if you want something more natural?

as a question: is there a good alternative to makeup wipes that don't feel like you're rubbing yourself down with sulfuric acid — Chloe 'Chole 'Chloe' Adams' Adams (@addamschloe) May 7, 2018

If you’re not keen on buying different types of cleansers, or just prefer your skincare regime to be a bit more natural, there are plenty of household items that can work just as well when it comes to removing your make-up.

Coconut oil and olive oil are gentle on the skin, and able to remove even water-based make-up. You can either massage them straight onto your face, or first apply to cotton pads, and then wash off (no-one wants to walk around with coconut oil still on their face).

I wish coconut oil could remove my problems as well as it removes my makeup everyday — S'Nic 🐍 (@algaeeyes) May 6, 2018

Other home remedies include mixing together baking soda and honey (which works as both a cleanser and an exfoliator), or using milk on a cotton pad (hey – if it was good enough for Cleopatra to bathe in, it’s good enough for us).

Unfortunately, the wet wipe ban is going to make festivals a whole lot harder if you don’t want to have three days worth of make-up stuck on your face. Just make sure you pack a stack of cotton pads and cleansers instead – your skin will thank you.

- Press Association