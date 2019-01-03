WeSupportToni: WWE wrestler Toni Storm backed after private photos leaked

WWE star Toni Storm received the support of fellow wrestlers and a community of fans after private photos of her were leaked online.

The 23-year-old professional wrestler deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after the hacked nude photos appeared on the internet, leading fans to create the hashtag #WeSupportToni.

Social media users wrote messages of support, including former SmackDown general manager Paige, who was a victim of a similar attack in 2017.

Paige said: “It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this.”

#WeSupportToniStorm from someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl. It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2019

A Twitter account named We Support Toni was created to help the wrestler from New Zealand, and it now has over 1,000 followers.

RT if you stand with Toni Storm! #ToniTime #WeSupportToni



Toni,



We love you. You will get through these hard times. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aJLRA6uEJj — #WeSupportToni (@WeSupportToni) January 3, 2019

A number of other wrestlers also lent their voices to the campaign in support of Storm.

#WeSupportToni



Retweet to keep this hashtag trending. Toni deserves it. https://t.co/ZhzHCxxnW5 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 2, 2019

And NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo said: “Toni Storm is an amazing performer and more importantly, a good person. I am sickened by what she has had to endure. The harassment and invasion of privacy in our society needs to stop.”

Toni Storm is an amazing performer and more importantly, a good person. I am sickened by what she has had to endure. The harrassment and invasion of privacy in our society needs to stop. NOW! #WeSupportToni — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 3, 2019

Storm is scheduled to challenge NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at an event on January 12.

WWE has not commented on the leaked photos or the messages of support.

- Press Association