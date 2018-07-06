We’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto - 'small tornado' spotted in Galway
This good weather has been here for a good while now and it has brought us plenty - farmers tan, jellyfish and now small tornadoes.
Paddy Creaven caught the mini tornado in a field in Parkmore, Co. Galway.
Small tornado in East Galway #rte pic.twitter.com/t6eq9QXZ9n— Paddy Creaven (@paddypaddyc) July 4, 2018
The good weather never ceases to amaze us with what it’ll bring next.
Let’s just hope this isn't the start of tornadoes coming to our shores anytime soon.
