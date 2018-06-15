Welsh Government launches pothole photography competition

A pothole competition has been launched by a Welsh Assembly committee.

The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee is asking people to send images as part of its inquiry into the state of roads in Wales.

The shortlisted entries will be part of an exhibition at the National Assembly for Wales and the winning image will also feature on the cover of the Committee’s report.

State of the Roads in Wales’ Photography Competition

Link: https://t.co/q3hsgm34SW pic.twitter.com/MDNXIPsuLt — Senedd EIS (@SeneddEIS) June 7, 2018

“There are some beautiful roads in Wales, busy roads and pretty awful roads too,” said Russell George AM, chairman of the committee.

“We’re looking for entries which sum up people’s views and opinions of the Welsh road network.

“So whether it’s pictures of potholes, vistas of valley passes or snapshots of urban streets, we want to consider them as part of our inquiry as we compose a detailed image of what state Welsh highways and byways are in.”

The closing date for entries is July 13.

- Press Association