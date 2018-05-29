WeLoveYouTara trends as Tara Flynn says she ‘can’t accept’ 7.5K holiday fund raised for her as a thank you

#WeLoveYouTara has been trending on Twitter after actress and comedian Tara Flynn said she ‘cannot accept’ the €7,812 holiday fund gifted to her after the referendum result on Sunday.

The money was crowdfunded for her by Yes supporters as a thank you for her enormous part in the 8th amendment referendum.

“Tara Flynn is the absolute hero of the Repeal campaign who has fought tirelessly and sacrificed so much so we can now live in this new Ireland,” Shauna Scott (@sexsiopa) wrote as she set up the fundraiser.

“Let’s send her on a holiday, like a really nice one with cocktails, massages and one of those infinity pools”.

Tara then tweeted to say that she was “morto” and could not accept the money raised because “other people need it more”.

The page has since received backlash which led to the 47-year-old reinstating that she couldn’t accept the money and said she’s asked the organisers to refund the money to the donors.

She also suggested two charities that she always tries to support in case donors would like to donate to those crowdfunds instead.

It has broken my heart that that lovely and well-intentioned gofundme has been attacked. I want to thank everyone who donated but I definitely can't accept it now. As it's not my money and never was, I can't in reality redistribute it to one charity without donors' permission. — TÁra Flynn #voteyes (@TaraFlynn) May 28, 2018

So here's what I've asked the organisers to do. They will refund the money. Then they are free to donate to that other crowdfund if they choose. I always try to support @AbortionSupport or @alzheimerssoc if I have spare coins. It's not my money and is up to them. — TÁra Flynn #voteyes (@TaraFlynn) May 28, 2018

If they still want to hold on to a few quid and buy me a drink when they see me, I certainly won't say no. 🙂 I was really touched by all of the generosity and I'm gutted to see it dragged like this. — TÁra Flynn #voteyes (@TaraFlynn) May 28, 2018

I'm not very well at the moment, it's been a huge three years, to be honest. Now I have to try and take some time and rebuild my work and my life. Again, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. But I'm not in a position to say any more on this. Thank you. — TÁra Flynn #voteyes (@TaraFlynn) May 28, 2018

#WELOVEYOUTARA has since began to trend on Twitter

I have endless love and respect @TaraFlynn She is courage, compassion, dignity, love and humanity at its best personified. The crap she had endured as a result of her courage is sickening. I know she is taking a SM break, but let’s get #WeLoveYouTara trending. Show the love! pic.twitter.com/2cyKqufn1j — Colm O'Gorman (@Colmogorman) May 28, 2018

Some people are born for greatness, others have it thrust upon them. You are a hero, brave when others weren’t able and a voice for the silent. Thank you. ❤️#WeLoveYouTara — Niamh ‘We Said Yes!’ O’Shea (@puddingnbiscuit) May 28, 2018

Don't forget that @taraflynn has a fantastic new book out with @IrishPublisher. Go out and get yourselves and everyone you know a copy. I'd love to see it hit the bestseller charts in every bookshop in the country https://t.co/nghfKEH319 #WeLoveYouTara #ragein #RepealedThe8th — Jacq Murphy (@bibliojacq) May 29, 2018

I know! 💡

Let’s name a Hill after her...oh



#WeLoveYouTara — Lise Hand (@liseinthecity) May 28, 2018

We LOVE you @TaraFlynn from The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow ❤️☠️⚓️xx #WeLoveYouTara ❤️xx pic.twitter.com/DH8RWBaHvH — Jerry Fish (@VivaJerryFish) May 28, 2018