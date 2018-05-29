#WeLoveYouTara trends as Tara Flynn says she ‘can’t accept’ 7.5K holiday fund raised for her as a thank you

#WeLoveYouTara has been trending on Twitter after actress and comedian Tara Flynn said she ‘cannot accept’ the €7,812 holiday fund gifted to her after the referendum result on Sunday.

The money was crowdfunded for her by Yes supporters as a thank you for her enormous part in the 8th amendment referendum.

“Tara Flynn is the absolute hero of the Repeal campaign who has fought tirelessly and sacrificed so much so we can now live in this new Ireland,” Shauna Scott (@sexsiopa) wrote as she set up the fundraiser.

“Let’s send her on a holiday, like a really nice one with cocktails, massages and one of those infinity pools”.

Tara then tweeted to say that she was “morto” and could not accept the money raised because “other people need it more”.

The page has since received backlash which led to the 47-year-old reinstating that she couldn’t accept the money and said she’s asked the organisers to refund the money to the donors.

She also suggested two charities that she always tries to support in case donors would like to donate to those crowdfunds instead.

#WELOVEYOUTARA has since began to trend on Twitter

By Anna O'Donoghue

