Welcome to Sesame Place - the world’s first ever Autism-friendly theme park

The theme park, based on the classic children's TV series - Sesame Street, is the first to be designated as a certified Autism center.

The park is located in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania and aims to meet the needs of children with Autism.

In addition to creating a sensory guide ranking each ride and establishing quiet rooms, staff members have undergone extensive training to help meet the needs of children on the spectrum.

Last year Sesame Street made history by introducing their first character with Autism - Julia.

Described as doing things “a little differently”, Julia has provided representation for children with Autism on the popular kids show.

Safe to say that both Julia and the park have gone down a treat with the public.

Sesame Place provides a relief for parents and a perfect day out for all involved.

Sesame Place is the world's first theme park to be designated as a Certified Autism Center.