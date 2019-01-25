Weezer released a surprise covers album and reaction has been mixed

Back to Music Discover Home

American band Weezer have released a surprise album of cover versions, but not everyone is happy.

The 90s nerd-rock heroes, whose biggest hit was 1994’s Buddy Holly, were trending on social media throughout Thursday after dropping The Teal Album, the band’s 12th record, early in the morning UK time.

The 11-track album covers songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, including the band’s take on power ballad anthem Africa by Toto, pop classic Take On Me by A-Ha, and even Michael Jackson’s hit Billie Jean.

Not everyone welcomed the news.

Although there were some fans sharing love for the record.

And it was Weezer’s version of 1999 R&B classic No Scrubs by TLC that seemed brought the strongest reaction.

The band’s 13th record, called “The Black Album”, is due out on March 1.

- Press Association

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover