We finally have a date for the final season of House of Cards

Fans of Netflix's House of Cards won't have to wait much longer as the date for the show's final season has been announced.

Robin Wright returns to helm the series for its final run and is joined by Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear who join the cast for the eight-episode season.

Fans will be able to tune into the show's sixth season from November 2 onwards to see how the show concludes.

Kevin Spacey, who played lead character Frank Underwood in the first five seasons, will not appear in season six.

Production of the show was stalled after sexual harassment allegations were made against Spacey in October of last year.

Netflix later announced they were cutting ties with Spacey and production was resumed in January.

Season six will see Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson and Derek Cecil also returning to the show.

We can’t wait to see how this Netflix epic will end.