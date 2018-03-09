We can’t stop watching this video of 2FM scaring the bejesus out of Lottie Ryan

Is there ANYTHING better than a scare video?

We thought not and there’s one in particular that we’ve had on repeat over the last few days (sorry, Lottie).

Last week, Ryan Tubridy revealed that RTÉ studios were put on high alert for mice invasion, due to building works going on the campus.

So, 2FM’s Carl Mullen decided to use the opportunity to scare the bejesus out of Lottie Ryan.

Let’s just say, he was successful.

NOTE: No Lottie Ryan’s were hurt in the making of this video (we hope).

Who needs enemies when you’ve colleagues like this.