We can't keep up with this hilarious animal show featuring rescued dogs, cats and pigs

Look no further than this tweet of a live-action show featuring trained dogs, cats, doves, ducks and pigs.

Yes, you read that right, pigs.

The tweet has gone viral for obvious reasons. Just watch.

I don't normally post political tweets but this is very important. pic.twitter.com/lhGfBxCh0I — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) April 2, 2018

It just keeps getting better the more you watch.

The show is called Pet Shenanigans based in Busch Gardens amusement park in Williamsburg, Virginia in the US.

The trained animals were once shelter animals who were rescued by their now-trainers and have become the new-born stars of the popular show.

This cast of unlikely characters perform a side-splitting show with their trainers for all the family to enjoy.

Interestingly, numerous references to Ireland appear throughout the set of this show, with similarities to the typical Irish street.

Killarney gets a mention on the front of one of the shopfronts names Killarney kafe, Finnegan's Fruit and Flowers shop, the Pet Shenanigans sign which looks like the front of any typical Irish bar abroad, and the green An Post look-alike post box.

The show runs weekly and is proving popular with visitors to Busch Gardens.

