We are pretty sure this lrish learner driver is not going anywhere fast
22/02/2018 - 16:46:00Back to Discover Home
We’ve all been there, those days of being a learner driver.
Begging your parents or older sibling to come with you as you excitedly drive to the shop for a litre of milk.
But there’s one learner driver who is not going anywhere fast … as we’re pretty sure they can’t see where they are going.
One of our favourite Twitter accounts, @GardaTraffic, tweeted the photo of the learner who "couldn't see" the problem with the placement of their L plate.
Driver "couldn't see" the problem with the placement of their L plate. Caution issued pic.twitter.com/Y3qGDaLxHZ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 22, 2018
This is of course, what not to do.
All the information you need on learning how to drive safe is available here
Join the conversation - comment here