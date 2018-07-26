Waterford boxing coach to donate €50,000 scratch card prize to youth community projects

A boxing coach from Waterford City has pledged to donate the majority of a €50,000 Scratch Card win to youth projects in his local community.

The delighted winner, who wants to keep his win private, celebrated in National Lottery HQ in Dublin today after he won the €50,000 top prize on a €5 All Cash Platinum Scratch Card which he bought at the Amber Service Station on Brown Road in Waterford City.

The winner said he will donate the majority of his €50,000 scratch card fortune to make a real difference to youth projects in his local community in Waterford City.

This win is just unbelievable. It comes at a time when our local community are crying out for funding for vital youth services so I am absolutely delighted that I will be able to make a real difference to teenagers in the area who may be at risk, said the proud Waterford man.

“As a boxing coach working in an urban centre like Waterford City, I understand more than most how vital it is to provide activities for teenagers and to keep them off the streets in a safe and positive environment.

"I’m looking forward to lodging my cheque and I’m going to draw up a proper action plan on how I can make a real difference in my hometown,” he said.

