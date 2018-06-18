WATCH: Young Laois supporter sings his heart out for his county ahead of Leinster final

Ross Molloy from Stradbally showed off his musical talents and wrote a song about the county's journey to the Leinster final.

His song, titled 'Leinster final', is a nod to Laois’ three wins thus far in the championship and his final verse about their upcoming fixture with the Dubs perfectly captures the Laois attitude.

Ross's mother Liz Anne shared a video of Ross singing on Facebook and it soon went viral.

Surprisingly this isn't the talented 12-year-olds first song.

In 2016 he wrote a song for the Stradbally senior football team with Stradbally receiving a shock victory to prevent Portlaoise from a famous tenth Laois championships in-a-row.

One can only imagine the opportunities that lay ahead for the accomplished pre-teen.