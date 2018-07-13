WATCH: You won’t believe who was stealing this builder's lunch
One builder wanted to catch the person he thought was stealing his lunch every day so he set up a secret camera to capture the thief on video.
However, he was in for a surprise when he saw the video and found out who the robber really was.
A friend was wondering who kept taking things out of his lunch bag...so he set up a camera from r/funny
It seems that the culprit wasn't a someone but a something - one very hungry crow to be exact.
The video shouldn’t surprise as crows are remarkably intelligent despite their small size.
A University of Washington study found that they can recognize faces and even hold grudges.
So next time you bring your lunch to work make sure to pack it extra tight.
