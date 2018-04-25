Watch: Westmeath woman wows wedding guests with Cotton Eye Joe dance routine

It's no secret that Cotton Eye Joe is a party floor-filler but this Irish wedding version might just make you fall in love all over again, writes Sally Gorman.

Westmeath woman Leonie Keena is no stranger to the dancefloor, the 22-year old is an avid jiver and Leinster winning set dancer but wedding guests got more than they bargained for when she burst into a version of Cotton Eye Joe that no one had seen before.

Leonie's display of dance took place during the day after celebrations of a wedding in Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort.

Guests were beginning to dwindle and had started sneaking back to their rooms to recover from the night before until Leonie came to the rescue with this routine.

It is safe to say she really got the party going again and it wasn't long until the remaining party animals were up off their feet to learn the moves.

We can't wait to see what you come up with next Leonie!