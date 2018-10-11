WATCH: Waterford is under Blaa-mageddon

Festivalgoers are invited to take to the streets of Waterford city again this year to take part in Ireland’s largest flour fight.

The Imagine Arts Festival 2018 will play host to the free 'Battle of the Blaa' on October 28 and is sure to be an event like no other.

Blaa-tlers will pick up the eggs and flour on display and take part in the family-friendly affair.

Video:Jenna Whelan. Music: The Willows

Blaa-maggedon is just one of over 100 events on offer at the 10-day Imagine Arts Festival, with award-winning spectacle company Spraoi one of the featured performers.

They'll transform the Carriganore Woods into an imaginative seasonal world – with light, sound, effects, creatures and live costumed performers.

Not stopping there, a variety of family fun and children’s events are on offer throughout the festival including, Puppet Making Workshops, Children’s book readings, a Viking Trail and lots more.

The festival runs from October 18-28 and is open to all of those wanting to join in on the fun this October.

For more information on the full list of events you can check out Imagine Arts festivals website.

Have you got something you think we'd like?

Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.