Watch video of an adorable baby pygmy hippo breastfeeding from mum

A pygmy hippo is seen nursing from her mum Kindia in the latest video released by Toronto Zoo in Canada.

Posting the video to Facebook, the zoo said: “Kindia will nurse her baby either standing up or lying down, whatever is most comfortable for them both at the time.”

The zoo praised Kindia too explaining she “continues to be a great mom”.

The adorable video now has more than 11,000 views on Facebook.

The one-month-old female calf is as yet unnamed however, as of September 3, weighs 13.7kg (30.2 lbs).

According to the zoo, the hippo calf will begin eating solid food at around two to four months old and be weaned at around six to eight months.

- Press Association