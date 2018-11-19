WATCH: Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin

A pair of killer whales have been spotted off the coast of Dublin

Howth fisherman, John Leonard spotted the pod six miles east of Rockabill yesterday and posted a video of the sighting on Facebook.

As the crew make the discovery they name the pair as the well-known ‘Joe Coe’ and ‘Dopey Dick’ from Scottish west coast community group of killer whales.

“I’ve been waiting years to see these,” Leonard screams in excitement.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group have confirmed that it is the second killer whale sighting off the Ireland coast since October 30.

The conservation group said they are working to confirm their identity and have called for anyone who might have more images/video of the pair to share them.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

The IWDG have also called for anyone on board the boat who may have strong dorsal fin images of these, to email them to sightings@iwdg.ie for photo ID matching on the IWDG killer whale Photo ID catalogue.