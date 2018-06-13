Watch: Trump, Keano and McGregor talk all things World Cup in Conor Sketches' hilarious new video

Impressionist Conor Moore is back and this time he's talking all things World Cup, writes Sally Gorman.

29-year-old Conor Moore is probably best known for his Joe Brolly impressions.

In his newest sketch, the Mullingar mimic takes on the persona of some of our favourite celebrities including David Beckham, Donald Trump, Piers Morgan and Roy Keane to name but a few and it's safe to say that World Cup fever has officially kicked in.

This may just be Ireland's only taste of this year's World Cup eh?

The video was only set live this afternoon and already has thousands of views and has received a flood of positive feedback.

One Twitter user said:

Without doubt the best out there!!!! Absolutely brilliant.

The 29-year-old is probably most famous for his Joe Brolly or Ger Loughnane impression but just last month his success skyrocketed when golfing legend Sergio Garcia retweeted his 2018 Masters skit to almost one million followers on the eve of the world's most prestigious golf tournament.

Stations like NBC, ABC, CNN and ESPN in America featured the sketch during their coverage of the event and Moore's career has since gone from strength from strength.

Moore's talents seem to be endless having already covered GAA, soccer and golf we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

You can follow Conor Moore Sketches on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more top class comedy.