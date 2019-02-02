Watch: Traveller mum blows away Ireland's Got Talent judges with Finbarr Furey song

A mum-of-two wowed the judges and audience of Ireland's Got Talent.

Sharyn Ward, who is a Traveller, originally sang 'Stand By Me' by Ben E. King.

She dedicated her performance to her two children and added that she hoped to make her people proud.

“I’d like the children to think that nothing can hold them back in life," she said.

"So if people put them down for being a Traveller they’ll be like, who cares. Mammy didn’t care and she went and did whatever so it’s confidence-building.

There's loads of good Travellers out there so the more positive things that are being done, the better.

"Hopefully this is one of them positive things and that my people are so proud."

After singing, Louis Walsh asked her to sing a different song and she chose Finbarr Furey's 'When You Were Sweet Sixteen'.

Who else could listen to Sharyn Ward all day?😍 We can’t get enough of her! #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/d1fmU7p4Km — Ireland's Got Talent (@GotTalentIRL) February 2, 2019

"I thought I was doing a good thing by picking something that everybody knew and that it'd be familiar and they'd like it," she said backstage afterwards.

"This is you, I know it," Louis told her, before all four judges said yes to the singer.