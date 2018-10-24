WATCH: Tralee shop turns smashed window into a genius Facebook competition

As a shop owner, one of your worst nightmares is arriving at your workplace to find it vandalised.

A fear realised for Kerry business owner, Carmel Russell who owns That's Perfect on The Mall in Tralee.

The shop’s window front had been smashed on Saturday night and instead of letting the vandals get to them, the owners decided to see the positive side of the incident and firstly, turn it into a Halloween decoration.

Grabbing a fake spider from the nearest craft shop, Carmel placed it in the cracks of the smash to make it look like a web.

They then decided to ask the people of Tralee name their ‘newest member of staff’ as part of a competition on their Facebook page.

Now, THAT'S looking at the bright side of a situation - bualadh bos, guys!

Don’t worry, the window is not in danger of breaking or collapsing and the Gardaí are investigating.

H/T: TraleeToday.ie