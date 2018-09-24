WATCH: Tralee Garda performs Baby Shark for school kids

At this stage, if you haven't had ‘Baby Shark’ stuck in your head for at least three days, you haven't lived.

The phenomenon everyone is talking about is a South-Korean nursery rhyme-like song and dance video which has been taking over our sitting rooms, creches and child-friendly areas for a while now.

But never did we think we’d hear it sung by a member of the Gardai Siochana in a local town square.

Tralee in Co. Kerry hosted a food festival over the weekend and to keep the children from St. Joseph's school choir in Castlemaine entertained, Garda Niall O’Connor (with the help of pianist Mairéad Curran) decided to perform the catchy tune for them - along with the actions, which they, of course, were pros at.

Thankfully Tralee What's On captured the impromptu performance for their Facebook page.

If you want to sing along, the lyrics go something like this:

Baby shark, doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo.

Baby shark, doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo.

Baby shark, doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo.

Baby shark.

Mama shark, doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo.

Mama shark, doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo.

Mama shark, doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo.

Mama shark.

Well done, guys!