WATCH: Tipperary school kids sing their heart out for Mental Health Week

It’s Mental Health week this week and a group of school kids are here to make sure you've got a smile on your face.

Third and Fourth class pupils from Cahir Boys national school in Co. Tipperary delivered an adorable cover of George Ezra’s Shotgun yesterday to help brighten up people’s Monday.

The boys created posters with positive quotes and slogans on them and along with the help of their teacher, Kevin Farrell, the group put on a blinder of a performance.

Video: Kevin Farrell

The group’s aim was to bring a smile to passersby face and it’s clear from watching the video that boy’s definitely nailed it.

Speaking about the effect performing had on the students’ mind frame, Teacher Kevin said,

“The boys saw first hand the power of positivity and also how music improves someone's mood.”

The boys are currently learning about being positive and mindful in class and fingers crossed this performance will show them the power of being kind to others.

Have you got something you think we'd like?

Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.