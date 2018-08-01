Watch: Tipp man composes song to welcome Pope Francis

As everyone knows at this stage, Pope Francis is coming to our shores for the World Meeting of Families on August 25 and 26.

Coaches will be setting off parishes from every corner of the country, there'll be more ham sandwiches flying around than on All-Ireland final day in Croker and thousands will be knocking on the door to the Shrine in Mayo.

Unfortunately for the people of Tipperary, the Pontiff won't be making the trip to Tipp.

Nonetheless, one North Tipperary man has extended the county's arm of welcome in the best way possible: through song.

Liam Gleeson, from the Silvermines, penned the tune 'Fáilte Papa Francis', and features in a video which shows the beautiful landscape around Lough Derg and the village of Portroe.

According to the Tipperary Star, Liam is well known as a member of Silvermines Choir and his strong vocals certainly shine through here.

Céad Míle Fáilte, Papa!

Digital Desk