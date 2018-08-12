Watch: Thousands descend on Drogheda for opening day of Fleadh Cheoil

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina pictured with Tori Cuddy, Niamh McLoughlin, Ava Leonard and Nina Farrell all from the Robinson School of Irish Dancing in Drogheda. Photo: Robbie Reynolds

Thousands of people have descended on Drogheda to celebrate the opening day of the Fleadh Cheoil.

President Michael D Higgins officially launched the week-long traditional Irish music and culture festival this afternoon.

400,000 people are expected to visit the Louth town for the festival which will be worth €40m to the local economy.

Here are some highlights from the opening day:

Digital Desk