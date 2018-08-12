Watch: Thousands descend on Drogheda for opening day of Fleadh Cheoil
Thousands of people have descended on Drogheda to celebrate the opening day of the Fleadh Cheoil.
President Michael D Higgins officially launched the week-long traditional Irish music and culture festival this afternoon.
400,000 people are expected to visit the Louth town for the festival which will be worth €40m to the local economy.
Here are some highlights from the opening day:
Digital Desk
