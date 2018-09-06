WATCH: This video will be the seal-iest thing you'll see all day

Cork City is home to many things - the Young Offenders, the English Market and now seals.

The semi-aquatic mammal was spotted in the River Lee, next to the Lee fields near Cork County Hall, trying his hardest to swim upstream.

Safe to say, this little guy struggling to get to higher ground looks like us trying and failing to get through the week.

Have you got any videos that you think will get our seal of approval?

