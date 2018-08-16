Watch this teenager solve a Rubik’s Cube in rapid time on a rollercoaster

A 14-year-old from West Yorkshire has broken new ground by completing a Rubik’s Cube in no time at all on a rollercoaster.

Jacob Chambers bought his first Rubik’s Cube less than 18 months ago, and having got his solving time down to under 10 seconds, Alton Towers Resort invited him to try it on one of their rides.

Logic, thrill-seeking – it’s like something out of a James Bond film.

Jacob completed the cube in 13.2 seconds on Wicker Man at the Alton Towers Resort, having been invited to do so as part of National Rollercoaster Day.

Jacob, who has an annual pass to visit Alton Towers Resort and is a big fan of rollercoasters, said: “Wicker Man is really special for me as it was my 100th coaster, so the challenge was a dream come true.

“I have been obsessed with rollercoasters from a young age, so it allowed me to combine two things I love doing.

“I saw them building Wicker Man last year and followed the construction of it. I was just really excited as I have wanted a wooden rollercoaster at Alton Towers for a while. I was here on its opening day and one of the first people to ride it, and just loved every minute of the ride.”

Alton Towers says a record for solving a Rubik’s cube in the quickest time on a rollercoaster doesn’t currently exist, but Jacob’s effort has been submitted to Guinness World Records for authentication.

- Press Association